Devour! The Food Film Fest is proving that hybrid is just as mouth-watering as the original with an in-person and digital festival combo. This year marks the 10th instalment of the festival, coined “Devour! 9.5” to reflect travel restrictions and smaller in-person gatherings. Organizers promise to deliver all of the festival’s baked-in goodness during the five-day event, October 21-25, 2020.