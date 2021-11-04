Digifest 2021 returns virtually to explore the theme “Phygital”. This year’s event will take place in an online format featuring projects related to immersive and interactive works between the physical and the virtual.

Digifest teams up with Italy’s MEET | Digital Culture Centre to bring together the creative community to share compelling content created by digital artists, storytellers and change makers. Using a web-based virtual environment, Digifest will connect activities and audiences between Toronto and Milan.

This year, we have invited artists, creators, designers working in digital formats to present or exhibit virtual art work at Digifest under the theme Phygital.