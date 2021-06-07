Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival outdoor screening. July 15 at 7 pm. $20-$60 per vehicle. http://www.icff.ca

Dream Horse tells the story of Jan Vokes, a small-town Welsh bartender, who tries to convince her working-class neighbours to help raise a racehorse named Dream. With little money and experience, they train the horse that starts winning race after race. When the group makes it to the Welsh Grand National, the unlikely horse becomes a beacon of hope for their struggling community.

Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival – June 27 to July 17

