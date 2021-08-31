Drive Festival is the first-ever outdoor interactive exhibition for auto enthusiasts in Canada. Based on the most famous car events in the world, and showcasing exotic, rare, race and manufacturer models with unparalleled test drive opportunities on 3 test tracks. See and hear over 100 manufacturer & classic cars roar up The Dream Car Speed Run, all weekend long – September 10-12 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville.

www.drivefestival.com