COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Drive Festival

Drive Festival is the first-ever outdoor interactive exhibition for auto enthusiasts in Canada. Based on the most famous car events.

Aug 31, 2021

Drive Festival

11 11 people viewed this event.

Drive Festival is the first-ever outdoor interactive exhibition for auto enthusiasts in Canada. Based on the most famous car events in the world, and showcasing exotic, rare, race and manufacturer models with unparalleled test drive opportunities on 3 test tracks.  See and hear over 100 manufacturer & classic cars roar up The Dream Car Speed Run, all weekend long – September 10-12 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville.

www.drivefestival.com

Additional Details

Venue Name - Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Event Price - $34

Date And Time
Fri, Sep 10th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM to
Sun, Sep 12th, 2021 @ 06:00 PM

Location
3233 Concession Rd 10, Bowmanville, ON, Online Event

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Festivals

Location Page

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine