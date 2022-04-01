Earth Day Ravine Cleanup

Join with Don’t Mess With the Don, local community groups and volunteers from across the city as we #cleanTOtogether in celebration of Earth Day.

Meet us in the south parking lot of ET Seton Park.

Park entrance is 73 Thorncliffe Park Drive and is very accessible by transit, car or use one of the many Don Valley trails to join us.

As a thank you to all the volunteers that support a cleaner Toronto, DMWTD will provide food and refreshments along with draw prizes.

For kids 12 and under, there will be a small gift provided by the Thorncliffe Park Autism Support Network (TPASN).

A large turnout is expected with volunteers and participants from:

Friends of Thorncliffe Park, TNO, Thorncliffe Park Urban Farmers, Gateway Bike Hub, Marc Garneau CI, Thorncliffe Park Autism Support Network, Swim Drink Fish, UofT Trash Team, Toronto Climate Save, Toronto Nature Stewards, Netanyahu Lions Club, Earth Headz, Not Far From the Tree, City of Toronto (Live Green), Eglinton-Toronto Rotary Club and TPS 53 Division Community Team.

We want to acknowledge and thank the East York Rotary Club for their continuing commitment to the community and enviroment as the lead sponsor of this event.

Our cleanup is supported by Patagonia, Salomon, Rally Beer, Baffin Boots, Batemans Bicycle Company, DesJardin and Ward 15 Councillor Jaye Robinson and staff.

Registration opens at 9:45 with the cleanup running from 10-12:00. Food, refreshments, draw prizes and an opportunity to speak with the terrific eco groups on site from 12-1:00

Rain or Shine

We have limited supply of gloves, so please try and bring your own sturdy pair. We will provide bags.

A safe place to lock bicycles will be provided

All DMWTD activities are eligible for volunteer/community service hours.

Questions?info@dontmesswiththedon.ca