EMWF Showcase: Vocamus Writers Community

Join three very different Guelph-area authors as they read and talk about their new books. Clifford Jackman, a Governor General Award shortlisted author, will read from The Braver Thing, a rollicking pirate story that also explores questions of good governance that are perhaps more relevant today than ever. Mike Chaulk reads from Night Lunch, a collection of poetry about a young deckhand on a fishing boat in Labrador. And Anna Cox reads from I Keep My Worries in My Teeth, a novel about three women and a pencil factory that is equal parts humour and heartbreak. The authors will also spend some time talking with the session host about their writing process.

Sep 10 from 8-9 pm ET. More info and register at https://edenmillswritersfestival.ca/vocamus-writers-community-2/