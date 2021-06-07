NOW MagazineAll EventsEnglish Medium

English Medium

English Medium

by
7 7 people viewed this event.

Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival outdoor screening of the film from India. July 9 at 7 pm. $20-$60 per vehicle. Reserve http://www.icff.ca

Angrezi Medium tells the story of Champak Bansal (Irrfan Khan), a father willing to do everything it takes to fulfil Tarika’s (Radhika Madan) dream, his teenage daughter: graduate from a recognized London university.

Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival – June 27 to July 17

Details, tickets, FAQs and a complete line-up of international films available at http://www.icff.ca

Box Office at 416-893-3966

Additional Details

Location - Ontario Place

 

Date And Time

2021-07-09 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-07-09 @ 11:00 PM
 

Event Types

Screening
 

Event Category

Film

Location Page

Ontario Place

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.