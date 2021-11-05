Eve Of Krampus

New restaurants

Join us at Shacklands Brewery on Saturday November 20th – indoor event (*vaccine passport protocols in effect*), FREE admission, FREE parking nearby

ANVIL Autograph Signing – Canada’s original kings of heavy metal will be on hand selling merch and signing your copies of Eve Of Darkness – Toronto Heavy Metal in the 1980s book!

MACABRE GIFT MARKET – amaze your friends and family with gift items from our mesmerizing market of delights – from esoteric gift items to locally crafted food to vinyl records, all in one amazing market!

KRAMPUS GALLERY – rare Krampus artwork on display with limited edition prints available for purchase

** NOTE: As this is an indoor event where food and drink samples will be served, Covid Vaccine Passport protocols will be in effect. PROOF OF SECOND SHOT and GOVERNMENT ISSUED PHOTO ID will be required upon entry**

Location Address - 100 Symes, Toronto, Ontario M6N 0A8

Sat, Nov 20th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
to 05:00 PM

Festival or Fair

Community Events
 
 

