Everbloom Music Festival

Everbloom Virtual Music Festival has announced the official lineup of participating Canadian hip hop and R&B artists. Organized by Waveland Canada with support from Music Canada and the City of Toronto, Everbloom features a lineup of established and breakout musicians for the 2.5 hour virtual experience taking place on January 30 at 7 pm. The festival is free to attend, and will be hosted on Happin, a Toronto-based livestream platform with a passion for the music industry.

Festival participants include Quincy Morales, Gary Beals, Aphrose, Joyia, The Free Label, Del Hartley, Dallas, Kei-Li & HMLT, 3409, and Osé.

https://www.everbloomfestival.com/