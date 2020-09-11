NOW MagazineAll EventsFall for Dance North

Fall for Dance North

Fall for Dance North

by
197 197 people viewed this event.

Fall for Dance North (FFDN), Toronto’s premier international dance festival, presents its reimagined, sixth anniversary edition, The Flip Side, Sept. 29–Oct. 18, 2020, featuring free live and digital experiences, original video and audio series, and interactive programs. A ticketed, signature livestream event, showcasing six world premieres by diverse Canadian dancemakers will be broadcast from the Fleck Dance Theatre, in partnership with Harbourfront Centre, on Oct. 3, with surprise guests. This unique and innovative festival season can be enjoyed from anywhere through FFDN’s new, Netflix-style digital platform at ffdnorth.com.

Livestream tickets are $15. ‘Watch Party’ packages—including a dedicated virtual dance host and care package, with playbills and festival swag—are $150.

Additional Details

Event registration closed.
 

Date And Time

2020-09-29@09:00 AM to
2020-10-18@05:00 PM
 

Location

 

Venue

Virtual Event
 

Event Types

Festival or Fair
 

Event Category

Dance

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.