Fall for Dance North (FFDN), Toronto’s premier international dance festival, presents its reimagined, sixth anniversary edition, The Flip Side, Sept. 29–Oct. 18, 2020, featuring free live and digital experiences, original video and audio series, and interactive programs. A ticketed, signature livestream event, showcasing six world premieres by diverse Canadian dancemakers will be broadcast from the Fleck Dance Theatre, in partnership with Harbourfront Centre, on Oct. 3, with surprise guests. This unique and innovative festival season can be enjoyed from anywhere through FFDN’s new, Netflix-style digital platform at ffdnorth.com.

Livestream tickets are $15. ‘Watch Party’ packages—including a dedicated virtual dance host and care package, with playbills and festival swag—are $150.