Fall For Dance North

Toronto’s premier international dance festival, presents a hybrid of real-time livestream performances and digital content, an outdoor performance series Heirloom.

Aug 10, 2021

Toronto’s premier international dance festival, presents a hybrid of real-time livestream performances and digital content, an outdoor performance series Heirloom and more. Sep 11–Oct 29. Free and ticketed events. On sale Aug 17. Festival Passes, $45 (Early Bird $35, Aug. 17-23), Livestream/Film Single Tickets $15, Heirloom Series Single Tickets $15, All other programming free. Details http://ffdnorth.com

Date And Time
2021-09-11 @ 09:00 AM to
2021-10-29 @ 05:00 PM

Registration End Date
2020-10-18

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Dance

Event Tags

