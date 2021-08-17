Fall for Dance North (FFDN)

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Toronto’s premier international dance festival, presents a hybrid of real-time livestream performances and digital content, films shot in India, Cuba.
Toronto’s premier international dance festival, presents a hybrid of real-time livestream performances and digital content, films shot in India, Cuba and London and the UK, an outdoor performance series Heirloom, the premiere of a jazz-themed photo and augmented reality exhibit at Union Station; and much more. and more. Sep 11–Oct 29. Free and ticketed events. Single tickets $15. Details http://ffdnorth.com
Event Price - Single Tickets $15
Your Email Address - info@ffdnorth.com