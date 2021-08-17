COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Fall for Dance North (FFDN)

Toronto’s premier international dance festival, presents a hybrid of real-time livestream performances and digital content, films shot in India, Cuba.

Aug 17, 2021

Fall for Dance North (FFDN)

10 10 people viewed this event.

Toronto’s premier international dance festival, presents a hybrid of real-time livestream performances and digital content, films shot in India, Cuba and London and the UK, an outdoor performance series Heirloom, the premiere of a jazz-themed photo and augmented reality exhibit at Union Station; and much more. and more. Sep 11–Oct 29. Free and ticketed events. Single tickets $15. Details http://ffdnorth.com

Additional Details

Event Price - Single Tickets $15

Your Email Address - info@ffdnorth.com

Date And Time
2021-09-11 @ 01:00 PM to
2021-10-29

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Dance

Share With Friends