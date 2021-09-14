Fèis Chomunn Gàidhlig Thoronto

Fèis weekend, a traditional Gaelic arts and culture festival held online with Friday night ceilidh, Gaelic in Caithness workshop, Gaelic history presentations, films and more. Oct 15-16. Free. https://www.gaelicsocietytoronto.com/fegraveis.html

Due to the pandemic, the Fèis will be online again this year. The event will start off with the Annual General Meeting on Friday the 15th, followed immediately by a traditional Friday Night Ceilidh. The ceilidh will be hosted by Gaelic Singer, Robyn Carrigan, and David Livingston-Lowe will present a Gaelic Whisky toast. The AGM and Ceilidh are free to attend, as always. Bring your tunes, stories, poetry but most of all, bring yourself!

Saturday morning will kick off from Scotland with Gaelic Consultant, Àdhamh Ó Broin, presenting a workshop on Gaelic in Caithness. SpeakGaelic hosts, Calum MacLean and Joy Dunlop, will then take the virtual stage to share all the exciting details about the recent launch of this new program for learning Gaelic. After lunch, former Gaelic Council of Nova Scotia President, David Rankin, will host a presentation on Gaelic History in Canada, and Gìllebrìde MacIllemhaoil / Gillebride MacMillan will finish off the afternoon with ‘Tha òran annad’, a contemporary original Gaelic song lecture and workshop.

Saturday evening, there will be a free virtual screening of Pelicula Films and BBC ALBA’s film, As an Eilean, to close out the weekend.

​Space is limited, so please register early. See below to register for the full weekend or to register for the AGM, Ceilidh and Movie Screening only.