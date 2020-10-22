Join us for the third annual Femme Fatale Film Festival! Femme Fatale is a Toronto-based festival showcasing short films by young female filmmakers. For the first time this year, our festival is going international and adding a screening of films from across the world! We have a full weekend of events prepared including a screening of Canadian shorts, two days of international shorts and a live podcast interview. Join us to celebrate the next generation of femmes in film from around the world!

The festival will be hosted entirely online via YouTube Live and Zoom. Admission is free, let us know you’ll be joining by reserving your ticket on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/126007934123. More information will be available on our website, femmefatalefilmfestival.com and on Instagram/Facebook @femmefatalefilmfestival. See you there!