Flaming Star Elvis Festival

ELVIS ROCKS TORONTO!

You have seen the movie. Now, let’s celebrate his music. Elvis fans will get the unique chance to experience three days of Elvis tribute showcases and competitions.

All under one roof at the beautiful Sheraton Toronto Airport Hotel October 14-15-16, 2022.

The Showcase of Champions show takes place Saturday October 15 at 8:00 p.m. Headlining this spectacular show are Canadian champions, Bruno Nesci, James Gibb and Connor Russo.

Special celebrity guest, Cynthia Pepper, will entertain fans with stories of her Hollywood days when she co-starred with Elvis in Kissin’ Cousins.

Hosted by Canadian comedian, Victor J. Hanson, the Flaming Star Festival, has become one of the most

anticipated Elvis festivals in Canada.

For a full schedule of events and contestants along with single or weekend ticket prices go

to www.flamingstarfestival.com.