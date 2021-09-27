- News
We are excited to introduce a Canadian event that gives back to local Canadians through taste, sound, giving back & education.
This fun filled 3-day free event will highlight Canadian Live Music + Foods + Drink. Transforming over 40,000 sqft, our 30+ vendor festival will support our Indigenous charity: Legacy of Hope in support of Residential School Survivors. Help us raise $25,000 for them.
Forever Fest is about bringing people back together the Canadian Way!
– FREE ENTRANCE – RSVP
FOR UPDATES: Instagram | Facebook
Hosted by Liz West
Q107 LIVE from Forever Fest with a rock theme with John Garbutt
Headliner: The Standstills
Opening: Trainwreck
Park: Charity Valet Stroller Parking (Pay What you Can)
SAT, OCT 2 (11am-11pm)
Hosted by Taylor Kaye and Jay (Mad Dog) Michaels
Indie 88.1 LIVE from Forever Fest with an Indie theme with Carlin Burton
Headliner: Skye Wallace
Opening: Ferraro
Opening: Kyara of Alter Ego Show of Fox
SUN, OCT 3 (11am-6pm)
Hosted by Sarah Bartok
Boom 97.3 70-90’s theme show LIVE from Forever Fest Family Day with Matt Storey
Headliner: The Garden Rock Cover Band
– DJ: Spence Diamonds (All Weekend)
FOOD/DRINK
Eastbound Brewery – Avling – Storyteller – Muskoka – Spy – Thornbury – Ascari – Walter’s Caesers- Wines – Cocktails – Meltdown Cheesery – Uncle Chuck’s Rubs & Sauces – Island Oysters – Mustashe Burger – The Funky Patacon Truck – Donia’s Donair Truck – Daddy Brown’s Kitchen Truck – Funnel Cake Dream
– Food / Drinks Sold for $1/each – Denomination of 20 –
Thank you to our sponsor: Percy Ellis
Location Address - 62 Laing Street, Toronto, ON, M4L 2N2
Event Price - FREE
Location ID - 562095