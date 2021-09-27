We are excited to introduce a Canadian event that gives back to local Canadians through taste, sound, giving back & education.

This fun filled 3-day free event will highlight Canadian Live Music + Foods + Drink. Transforming over 40,000 sqft, our 30+ vendor festival will support our Indigenous charity: Legacy of Hope in support of Residential School Survivors. Help us raise $25,000 for them.

Forever Fest is about bringing people back together the Canadian Way!

– FREE ENTRANCE – RSVP

www.foreverfest.ca

FOR UPDATES: Instagram | Facebook

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

FRI, OCT 1 (5pm-11pm)

Hosted by Liz West

Q107 LIVE from Forever Fest with a rock theme with John Garbutt

Headliner: The Standstills

Opening: Trainwreck

Park: Charity Valet Stroller Parking (Pay What you Can)

SAT, OCT 2 (11am-11pm)

Hosted by Taylor Kaye and Jay (Mad Dog) Michaels

Indie 88.1 LIVE from Forever Fest with an Indie theme with Carlin Burton

Headliner: Skye Wallace

Opening: Ferraro

Opening: Kyara of Alter Ego Show of Fox

SUN, OCT 3 (11am-6pm)

Hosted by Sarah Bartok

Boom 97.3 70-90’s theme show LIVE from Forever Fest Family Day with Matt Storey

Headliner: The Garden Rock Cover Band

– DJ: Spence Diamonds (All Weekend)

FOOD/DRINK

Eastbound Brewery – Avling – Storyteller – Muskoka – Spy – Thornbury – Ascari – Walter’s Caesers- Wines – Cocktails – Meltdown Cheesery – Uncle Chuck’s Rubs & Sauces – Island Oysters – Mustashe Burger – The Funky Patacon Truck – Donia’s Donair Truck – Daddy Brown’s Kitchen Truck – Funnel Cake Dream

– Food / Drinks Sold for $1/each – Denomination of 20 –

Thank you to our sponsor: Percy Ellis