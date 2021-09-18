Waterfront Night Market presents the Inaugural Full Moon Mid-Autumn Festival, welcoming attendees to an exciting Reconnect Festivals experience featuring Fusion Flavours, Kre8ions Artisans Alley, and Communic8 Community Partners Lounge. Combined with additional live and live-streamed Performers and DJs.

The festival also features a Chinese lantern water feature, Carnival costume exhibit, dance, visual arts, plus a Fusion of Asian and Caribbean food & drink – lots to explore and experience throughout your visit. This festival provides a great space for people of the BIPOC community to participate in each other’s celebrations.

The 2021 live stream of the Festival will provide an opportunity for those not in attendance to enjoy the sights and sounds from the comfort of home. This feast for the eyes is our way of including our supporters as they take precautions mandated by the pandemic.

This year’s festival will allow small businesses, artists and community groups to share how the pandemic has affected them and open discussions on how they are moving forward to inspire others through their cuisine, music and art. We hope to see you there!