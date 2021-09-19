Waterfront Night Market presents the Inaugural Full Moon Mid-Autumn Festival, welcoming attendees to an exciting Reconnect Festivals experience featuring Fusion Flavours, Kre8ions Artisans Alley, and Communic8 Community Partners Lounge. Combined with additional live and live-streamed performers and DJs. Sep 25 from 1-11 pm. $25. Hotel X, 111 Princes’ Blvd. https://www.waterfrontnightmarket.com/projectxix