Sep 19, 2021

FULL MOON MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL

Waterfront Night Market presents the Inaugural Full Moon Mid-Autumn Festival, welcoming attendees to an exciting Reconnect Festivals experience featuring Fusion Flavours, Kre8ions Artisans Alley, and Communic8 Community Partners Lounge. Combined with additional live and live-streamed performers and DJs. Sep 25 from 1-11 pm. $25. Hotel X, 111 Princes’ Blvd. https://www.waterfrontnightmarket.com/projectxix

Additional Details

Location Address - 111 Princes' Blvd

Event Price - $25.00

Location ID - 562884

Date And Time
Sat, Sep 25th, 2021 @ 01:00 PM
to 11:00 PM

Location
Hotel X

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Festivals

