Full Release Live with Samantha Bee – Hot Docs Podcast Festival

Jan 17, 2022

Every week on Full Release, her wildly popular podcast, Samantha Bee sits down for unscripted, in-depth conversations with the best and brightest people about how to navigate the ever-changing world and what to laugh about along the way. In this first-ever live virtual episode of the show, the brilliant comedian and satirist joins the Festival for a one-of-a-kind meeting of minds with a surprise special guest. Close the Hot Docs Podcast Festival in style with one of the most anticipated cultural events of this—or any—year!

Event Price - Tickets $9.99, Free for Members and Festival Passholders

Fri, Jan 28th, 2022 @ 8:00 PM

Online Event

Festival or Fair

Virtual Event

