Future of Film Showcase 2021

Annual short film festival and professional development conference dedicated to fostering the future of emerging Canadian filmmakers, featuring 11 shorts from promising new voices aged 40 and younger, and celebrates the power of original storytelling while exploring Black and Indigenous identity, climate change, mental health and more. Available for free on CBC Gem Services. Jul 9-22. https://gem.cbc.ca, http://www.fofs.ca

All screenings will include Q&As with participating filmmakers. http://fofs.ca/2021-film-program

CBC GEM: https://gem.cbc.ca

ABOUT FUTURE OF FILM SHOWCASE

The Future of Film Showcase (FOFS) is a Canadian not-for-profit media arts organization presenting short films from Canadian Filmmakers aged 40 and younger. FOFS fosters the future of emerging Canadian filmmakers by providing them with a platform that celebrates their art alongside an audience as unique as they are, and one that allows filmmakers to network, cultivate, and share their talent through an annual film festival and professional development events that are held throughout the year.