Two day, rain or shine outdoor celebration of art and culture with music, visual art installations, pop-ups, food and more in a creative emergence from the pandemic that celebrates the arts while putting local businesses at the forefront. Oct 2-3. Geary Ave from Os sington to west of Dufferin. http://www.gearyartcrawl.com

Presented by Toronto-based registered not-for-profit Uma Nota Culture, who recently held the third annual Mixto Festival in the Wallace Emerson area, Geary Art Crawl is a weekend of fun, outdoor, covid-safe cultural art activations. The event will include four music stages, sculpture garden, art scavenger hunt, site specific dance performances, an interactive mural, live painting, tours, pop-up activations by local businesses, Tesla battery-powered sound system, and more.