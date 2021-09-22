Election

Two day, rain or shine outdoor celebration of art and culture with music, visual art installations, pop-ups, food and more.

Sep 22, 2021

Two day, rain or shine outdoor celebration of art and culture with music, visual art installations, pop-ups, food and more in a creative emergence from the pandemic that celebrates the arts while putting local businesses at the forefront. Oct 2-3. Geary Ave from Ossington to west of Dufferin. http://www.gearyartcrawl.com

Presented by Toronto-based registered not-for-profit Uma Nota Culture, who recently held the third annual Mixto Festival in the Wallace Emerson area, Geary Art Crawl is a weekend of fun, outdoor, covid-safe cultural art activations. The event will include four music stages, sculpture garden, art scavenger hunt, site specific dance performances, an interactive mural, live painting, tours, pop-up activations by local businesses, Tesla battery-powered sound system, and more. 

Additional Details

Location Address - 282 Geary Street

Event Price - It is free to the public, except for the musical performances, which will require tickets in advance. They can be purchased for $19.13 here: https://www.gearyartcrawl.com/tickets

Date And Time
Sat, Oct 2nd, 2021 @ 12:00 PM to
Sun, Oct 3rd, 2021 @ 11:00 PM

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Art

Event Tags

