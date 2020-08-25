GERMAN FILMS @ TIFF 2020

NOW MagazineAll EventsGERMAN FILMS @ TIFF 2020

Tailored to fit the moment, this year’s 45th Toronto International Film Festival presents itself as a hybrid event offering both virtual and on screen experiences to bring the best in film to the broadest possible audience.

Included is Francis Lee’s 1800’s set British drama ‘Ammonite’ starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan featuring the music of the German composer Volker Bertelmann aka Hauschka. Oscar winner Kate Winslet will be honoured with this year’s TIFF Tribute Award.

Werner Herzog and Clive Oppenheimer will premiere their latest documentary ‘Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds.’ Also screening are Iranian-German coproduction ‘Bandar Band’ by Manijeh Hekmat, ‘Lift Like a Girl’ by Mayye Zayed (Egypt/Germany/Denmark), ‘Notturno’ by Gianfranco Rosi (Italy/France/Germany), and ‘Quo Vadis, Aïda?’ by Jasmila Žbanić  (Bosnia and Herzegovina/Norway/The Netherlands/Austria/Romania/France/Germany/Poland/Turkey)

Part of Goethe-Institut’s focus on German Film. Sept 10-19.

2020-09-10
2020-09-19
 

Virtual Event
 

Festival or Fair
 

Festivals
 

2020-09-19
 
 

