Get Reel, a Mental Health Film Festival by Stella’s Place

Announcing the first-ever film fest at Stella’s Place! Join us online for Mental Health Week, May 3-7, and let’s Get Reel about how we feel. At Stella’s Place, we will be celebrating our community and bringing people together through the arts during this time of isolation. The films highlight filmmakers, young adults, families, and advocates in the Stella’s Place community and address mental health challenges and resilience. Throughout the week, there will be a lineup of films, panels, and workshops. Tickets are pay what you can, or you can buy a pass for all access.

stellasplace.eventive.org/welcome

 

2021-05-03 @ 06:30 PM to
2021-05-07 @ 10:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

