Giller Light Bash 2020

Frontier College is excited to announce this year’s Giller Light Bash will be held virtually on Monday, November 9th 2020. We’re calling on readers across Canada (and worldwide) to celebrate Canadian literature together online.

This year’s event is a free virtual event that will start 30 minutes before the live broadcast of the Scotiabank Giller Prize Awards begins, whereby guest can watch the Giller Prize online through a link. Frontier College is a national charitable literacy organization.

Hosting will be Alayna Joy, an LGBTQ Canadian content creator who brings her frank and funny perspective to a wide range of topics online; with sexuality, mental health and wellness being her specialties. When she’s not creating content online, Alayna is teaching mindfulness, compassion, and inclusion at workshops, conventions and schools across North America.