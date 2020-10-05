Giller Light Bash 2020

Frontier College is excited to announce this year’s Giller Light Bash will be held virtually on Monday, November 9 at 8:30 pm. This year’s event is a free virtual event that will start 30 minutes before the live broadcast of the Scotiabank Giller Prize Awards begins, whereby guest can watch the Giller Prize online through a link. Frontier College is a national charitable literacy organization.

Hosting will be Alayna Joy, an LGBTQ Canadian content creator who brings her frank and funny perspective to a wide range of topics online; with sexuality, mental health and wellness being her specialties.

Register today at https://frontiercollege.akaraisin.com/ui/gillerlightbash2020/register or

https://www.accelevents.com/e/Gillerlightbash2020