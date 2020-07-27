Golden Hour Festival

Golden Hour Productions in partnership with Mustang Drive-In PEC present the inaugural edition of Golden Hour, the small county festival, with a big city heart. Taking place at the newly renovated Mustang Drive-In PEC in Bloomfield, Ontario on Labour Day weekend featuring Stars, Whitehorse, The Sadies, Dizzy and more. The first-of-its-kind 2-day micro drive-in festival will feature three acts daily taking place over sunset and the 150 car attendees will be able to enjoy live music again, but from the comfort and safety of their car. September 5-6. $160-$250. goldenhourfest.ca