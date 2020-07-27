NOW MagazineAll EventsGolden Hour Festival

Golden Hour Festival

Golden Hour Productions
05
Sep
-
06
Sep

Golden Hour Festival

by Golden Hour Productions
 
65 people viewed this event.

Golden Hour Productions in partnership with Mustang Drive-In PEC present the inaugural edition of Golden Hour, the small county festival, with a big city heart. Taking place at the newly renovated Mustang Drive-In PEC in Bloomfield, Ontario on Labour Day weekend featuring Stars, Whitehorse, The Sadies, Dizzy and more. The first-of-its-kind 2-day micro drive-in festival will feature three acts daily taking place over sunset and the 150 car attendees will be able to enjoy live music again, but from the comfort and safety of their car. September 5-6. $160-$250. goldenhourfest.ca

 

Date And Time

2020-09-05 @ 06:30 PM to
2020-09-06 @ 11:00 PM
 

Location

1521 Prince Edward County Rd 1, Bloomfield, ON
 

Venue

Mustang Drive-In PEC
 

Event Types

Festival or Fair
 

Event Category

Music
 
 

Event Tags

 

Share With Friends

Golden Hour Productions

Comments are Closed.