The Guelph Jazz Festival returns with a program that continues the event’s pluralistic, boundary-pushing trajectory from September 15-18, 2022.

This year’s lineup promises unfettered eclecticism, fearless sonic exploration, and joyous musical celebration. Festival highlights include the likes of Sam Shalabi’s 24-piece Land of Kush, Joshua Abrams’ Natural Information Society, John Hollenbeck’s GEORGE (featuring Anna Webber (NYC), Aurora Nealand (New Orleans), and Chiquita Magic (Toronto), Lido Pimienta, Eric Chenaux, James Brandon Lewis Trio, Bernice, Nicole Rampersaud, Plinc! Plonc! (duo of GJF Mainstays Jean Derome and Pierre Tanguay), as well as a rousing Street Music Party in Guelph’s Market Square on Friday Night.