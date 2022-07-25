Halal Ribfest Toronto

Introducing North America’s First Halal Ribfest at Toronto’s Downsview Park.

Toronto is nothing short of multicultural. With over 250 ethnicities represented in the region, diversity weaves itself into every aspect of the city’s life. Tradition, values, and lifestyles from all over the world mesh together to create a cultural mosaic unlike any other. To celebrate the city’s uniqueness while being inclusive of the Muslim consumer – numbered at just over 424,900 – Torontonians will be able to celebrate North America’s first-ever Halal Ribfest this summer.

100% Halal Mode

In an authentic “halal” experience, the festival will exclusively serve 100% Halal meat from verified suppliers while avoiding products containing pork and alcohol. Visitors will have the chance to enjoy cuisines from all over the world, from South Asian, African to Middle Eastern, and more.

Halal Ribfest Attractions

A festival catering to all audiences, this family-friendly outing will have kids yearning for more as they partake in Kids Zone and games and enjoy crowd-favourite eats and treats. Guests can enjoy dishes from chefs and grillmasters from around the world while strolling down the lineup of the GTA’S most exotic cars, motorcycles, and classics that will be present during the car meet and Super Car show. A shopping market with vendors selling clothing, accessories, and gifts will also be available.

For those looking to meet and greet their favourite social media influencers, names such as Saleh Family (Will and Sana Saleh), Mehdina TV (Mehdi Isa and Mubina), and more will be present to catch up with their fans.

Tickets on sale now!

Priced at $11 per entry, a portion of the profits will go towards charities to give back to the community. Children under 7 are free and don’t require a ticket. Youth (7-12) and senior tickets are available at a discounted price of $8.50.

Halal Ribfest Hours

Friday, August 26: 5:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Saturday, August 27: 11:00 AM -11:00 PM

Sunday, August 28: 11:00 AM -11:00 PM

Kids Zone Hours

Saturday, August 27: 11:00 AM -11:00 PM

Sunday, August 28: 11:00 AM -11:00 PM

Influencer Meet & Greet Hours

Saturday, August 27: 11:00 AM -11:00 PM

Carmeet Downsview Hours

Saturday, August 27: 5:00 PM -11:00 PM