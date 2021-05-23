Contact Dance International Film Festival -HERE

Online screening of six short dance films created in Canada and the US that explore improvisation, racism, the ego, inner-dialogue, urban landscape, and the identity of dancers including disability and refugee experiences. June 13 at 7pm. https://contactdancefilmfest.eventive.org/schedule/60904c411e510e00538eeda7

FILMS:

the window kind of opens by itself – Director Anya Cloud and Rebecca Salzer (US)

ON EGO – Director Jessica Ray (US)

Terracotta – Umur Coskun (Canada and Turkey)

The Blood Harvest -Director Alia Montijo (US)

Parcon Resilience – Sarah Jones (Canada) with dancer/facilitator Andrew Suseno (US)

My Disability Dancer – Filmmakers Victor Pineda, Zachary Kerschberg with dancer/teacher Antione Hunter (US)

TIMING OF SCREENING:

All film screenings have a start time. Once this start time occurs you will have 24 hours to open your screening.