Contact Dance International Film Festival -HERE

Online screening of six short dance films created in Canada and the US that explore improvisation, racism, the ego, inner-dialogue, urban landscape, and the identity of dancers including disability and refugee experiences. June 13 at 7pm. https://contactdancefilmfest.eventive.org/schedule/60904c411e510e00538eeda7

FILMS:
the window kind of opens by itself – Director Anya Cloud and Rebecca Salzer (US)
ON EGO – Director Jessica Ray (US)
Terracotta – Umur Coskun (Canada and Turkey)
The Blood Harvest -Director Alia Montijo (US)
Parcon Resilience – Sarah Jones (Canada) with dancer/facilitator Andrew Suseno (US)
My Disability Dancer – Filmmakers Victor Pineda, Zachary Kerschberg with dancer/teacher Antione Hunter (US)

TIMING OF SCREENING:
All film screenings have a start time. Once this start time occurs you will have 24 hours to open your screening.

 

2021-06-13 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-06-14 @ 07:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Screening
 

Dance
 
 

