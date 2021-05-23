HOLDING SPACE: A Screening of Short Dance Films at the Toronto-based Contact Dance International Film Festival

DESCRIPTION:

11 films from 6 countries that explores dancers’ sense of loss of presence and touch during the COVID Pandemic, and how they have coped and/or adapted.

LINK:

https://contactdancefilmfest.eventive.org/schedule/60904ba492b40201e2f71a5e

FILMS:

Absence – Director/Choreographer Diego Funes (US)

Moving On – Laura Doehler (UK)

Fallow – Concept/Choreographer/Performer: Karen Kaeja and Co-Directors: Karen & Allen Kaeja (Canada)

My Body – Rythea Lee and Mac Boone (US)

Dois Corações Pertinhos (Two hearts close by) – Filmmakers Barbara Cunha & Mary Gatis (Brazil)

Dear Contact Improvisation – Dancer/creator Sara Zolbrod (US)

Distinctly Social – Filmmaker Malcolm Shute (US)

Holding Space – Choreographer/Director Renay Aumiller (US)

PROPinquity Dance Jam – Filmmaker: Oya Glotka (Canada/Ukraine)

COVID Contact Improvisation in Quarantine – Filmmakers Marta Wrzesinska and Jesus Alonso (Spain)

You and Me – Directors Karni and Saul (UK)

TIMING OF SCREENING:

All film screenings have a start time. Once this start time occurs you will have 24 hours to open your screening. We have done this to increase access for those working shift work or from different time zones.

Once you start watching, you have 7 days to finish watching the program. We have done this to increase access to those who need to take a break from watching.

All screenings are a one-time view.

If it helps to remember it say: “ONE day to open and ONE week to watch for a ONE time view”

CREATOR CHAT:

Please note there is a Meet the Filmmakers Creator Chat on zoom at 5:00 pm (EDT) on Saturday, June 12, 2021, with filmmakers from the HOLDING PLACE program who are able to attend. So you might want to see the whole program before the creator chat. However, it can also be interesting to go to the creator chat and then see the films.