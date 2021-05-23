Contact Dance International Film Festival – HOLDING SPACE

Online screening of 11 short dance films from 6 countries that explores dancers’ sense of loss of presence and touch during the COVID Pandemic, and how they have coped and/or adapted. June 12 at 3 pm.

https://contactdancefilmfest.eventive.org/schedule/60904ba492b40201e2f71a5e

FILMS:

Absence – Director/Choreographer Diego Funes (US)

Moving On – Laura Doehler (UK)

Fallow – Concept/Choreographer/Performer: Karen Kaeja and Co-Directors: Karen & Allen Kaeja (Canada)

My Body – Rythea Lee and Mac Boone (US)

Dois Corações Pertinhos (Two hearts close by) – Filmmakers Barbara Cunha & Mary Gatis (Brazil)

Dear Contact Improvisation – Dancer/creator Sara Zolbrod (US)

Distinctly Social – Filmmaker Malcolm Shute (US)

Holding Space – Choreographer/Director Renay Aumiller (US)

PROPinquity Dance Jam – Filmmaker: Oya Glotka (Canada/Ukraine)

COVID Contact Improvisation in Quarantine – Filmmakers Marta Wrzesinska and Jesus Alonso (Spain)

You and Me – Directors Karni and Saul (UK)

TIMING OF SCREENING:

All film screenings have a start time. Once this start time occurs you will have 24 hours to open your screening.