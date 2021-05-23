Contact Dance International Film Festival – HOLDING SPACE

Online screening of 11 short dance films from 6 countries that explores dancers’ sense of loss of presence and touch during the COVID Pandemic, and how they have coped and/or adapted. June 12 at 3 pm.
https://contactdancefilmfest.eventive.org/schedule/60904ba492b40201e2f71a5e
FILMS:
Absence – Director/Choreographer Diego Funes (US)
Moving On – Laura Doehler (UK)
Fallow – Concept/Choreographer/Performer: Karen Kaeja and Co-Directors: Karen & Allen Kaeja (Canada)
My Body – Rythea Lee and Mac Boone (US)
Dois Corações Pertinhos (Two hearts close by) – Filmmakers Barbara Cunha & Mary Gatis (Brazil)
Dear Contact Improvisation – Dancer/creator Sara Zolbrod (US)
Distinctly Social – Filmmaker Malcolm Shute (US)
Holding Space – Choreographer/Director Renay Aumiller (US)
PROPinquity Dance Jam – Filmmaker: Oya Glotka (Canada/Ukraine)
COVID Contact Improvisation in Quarantine – Filmmakers Marta Wrzesinska and Jesus Alonso (Spain)
You and Me – Directors Karni and Saul (UK)
TIMING OF SCREENING:
All film screenings have a start time. Once this start time occurs you will have 24 hours to open your screening.
Comments are Closed.