Holiday Hills

Nov 16, 2021

Holiday Hills

Holiday Hills is a five-week holiday festival equipped with 3 weekend vendor markets and 26 resident stores for holiday shopping, live music showcases featuring Adria Kain + Naja Wilson, local art, holiday-themed workshops + DIYs, drag + comedy shows, and unique dining experiences – all wrapped up in a bright and festive holiday environment.

Holiday Hills will also mark the return of Crokicurl, a hybrid game of crokinole and curling played on a massive outdoor rink, as well as stackt’s first-ever rooftop patio, GoldInn.

Running from November 23- December 31, Holiday Hills will be a full takeover of stackt market, open from Tuesday to Sunday for the duration of the festival.

For more info, reach out to our events team: events@stacktmarket.com

