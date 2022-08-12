Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 12, 2022

Hops & Harvest is an autumn festival that features local food, beverage, and artisan vendors while celebrating the great outdoors. Inspired by the changing colours of the escarpment, the patchwork of farm fields and the abundance of fresh farmers’ market produce, Hops & Harvest is a unique opportunity to hike the trails, admire the spectacular scenery, and support local small businesses!

New in 2022, we are excited to announce that Hops & Harvest will be moving to a new location, Area 8 (formerly the Kelso Quarry.) This is Conservation Halton’s newest rehabilitated park, offering a completely unique landscape and breath-taking views.

Location Address - 5347 Steeles Ave W, Milton, ON

Event Price - $17

Fri, Sep 23rd, 2022 @ 02:00 PM
to Sun, Sep 25th, 2022 @ 05:00 PM

Area 8

Festival or Fair

Food & Drink

