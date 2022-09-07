Peroni Nastro Azzurro, the world’s number one premium Italian beer brand, is proud to announce its partnership with the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). To celebrate the launch of this exciting partnership, Peroni Nastro Azzurro is bringing its global experiential platform – The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro – to Toronto for the first time after some international rollouts in Rome, London, Shanghai, and Taiwan.

The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro will pop up in TIFF’s beloved Festival Village, located in David Pecaut Square, an Italian-styled open-house where guests can enjoy the very best of Italian hospitality and snack on an exclusive menu curated by international celebrity chef David Rocco, paying tribute to the finest Italian cuisine. The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro allows consumers to immerse themselves in the star-studded Festival whilst providing a unique and elevated opportunity to try the crisp and refreshing taste of Peroni Nastro Azzurro.

Guests attending the House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro on David Pecaut Square will need to be 19+ years old, with photo identification, to gain entry to the activation.

*Hours subject to change pending red carpet activity