HRFF+ (Human Rights Film Festival)

What does it mean to give a sh*t? It means you’re fired up. It means you’re angry. But most importantly, it means you care. To give a sh*t means you won’t stand by while human rights abuses continue locally and around the globe. You want to learn more. You want to do something.

From December 3 – 10, join a week of social justice focused art, film, workshops, and more. Learn about important issues. Connect with the HRFF+ community. Join the conversation. Together, we can create a better future for everyone. https://www.hrff.ca/schedule