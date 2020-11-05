Online event to promote excellence in food and wine and to recognize individuals as well as businesses and their outstanding contribution to the promotion of Italian food and wines and raised awareness in healthy eating and quality ingredients in Canada. As part of the True Italian Taste program, this year’s ICCO Canada Pentola d’Oro – Under the Stars celebrates Italian culinary arts, certified and authentic Italian products and ingredients.

Michelin Star Chef Cristina Bowerman – connected live from Italy – will present a menu, which will incorporate the Italian regional traditions with the local Canadian excellence and produce, from the farm to the table. Attendees will be able to experience and taste this exclusive dinner, from the comfort of their homes, while celebrating the award winners:

Pentola d’Oro Award: Gabriele Torchetti – Lady York Foods

Italy-Canada Award: Chef Massimo Capra

Lifetime Achievement Award: Joe Pulla – Johnvince Group of Companies

Innovative Entrepreneur Award: Salvatore Mele – Mele Group

Italian Wine Award: Halpern Enterprises

An event promoted and financed by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Main Sponsor: Lavazza

Event Sponsors: Fortinos, Longo’s, Eataly Toronto, Concord National, Pizza Nova