InSitu Multi-Arts Festival: The Lost Museum Launch

CreativeHub 1352 presents the InSitu Multi Arts Festival’s launch of “The Lost Museum,” a year-long celebration of art and culture.

Are the rumours true? Has The Lost Museum actually landed at the Small Arms Inspection Building? Join us online for a special launch event on the evening of March 26 to find out! We will share highlights and exciting news from the site, with special guest appearances throughout the evening.

Prior to the Launch, Stonehooker Brewery will be hosting a virtual Beer Tasting and “Tap Room” Chats. Registration will include access to the Stonehooker Brewery Tastings, “Tap Room” Chats, and Launch Event.

Tickets are free, however please see ticket options to purchase a CreativeHub 1352 membership or make a donation to support future community-based programming. Register on EVENTBRITE.

www.creativehub1352.ca/insitumultiartsfestival