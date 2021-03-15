NOW MagazineAll EventsInSitu Multi-Arts Festival: The Lost Museum Launch

InSitu Multi-Arts Festival: The Lost Museum Launch

InSitu Multi-Arts Festival: The Lost Museum Launch

by
17 17 people viewed this event.

CreativeHub 1352 presents the InSitu Multi Arts Festival’s launch of “The Lost Museum,” a year-long celebration of art and culture.

Are the rumours true? Has The Lost Museum actually landed at the Small Arms Inspection Building? Join us online for a special launch event on the evening of March 26 to find out! We will share highlights and exciting news from the site, with special guest appearances throughout the evening.

Prior to the Launch, Stonehooker Brewery will be hosting a virtual Beer Tasting and “Tap Room” Chats. Registration will include access to the Stonehooker Brewery Tastings, “Tap Room” Chats, and Launch Event.

Tickets are free, however please see ticket options to purchase a CreativeHub 1352 membership or make a donation to support future community-based programming. Register on EVENTBRITE.

www.creativehub1352.ca/insitumultiartsfestival

 

Date And Time

2021-03-26 @ 07:30 PM to
2021-03-26 @ 08:00 PM
 

Registration End Date

2021-03-26
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Festival or Fair
 

Event Category

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.