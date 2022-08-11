Jamii’s 3rd Annual Wayo Children’s Festival

Toronto’s only children’s parkour festival for the arts, Wayo, is an invitation to uncover a world of wonders for children and their families. Designed as a whimsical journey through the Berkeley Castle and Berkeley Theatre with arts happenings at every turn, this unique experience will be filled up with music, dance, crafts, storytelling and more!

With Wayo, children and their families will step into a magical arts experience while engaging in conversations around social, and environmental justice issues that impact our local and global communities. Wayo features amazing artists including dancer Raoul Wilke, singer and musician Aline Morales, hoop dancer Valentina Morelli, storyteller Monique Diabo and many more!

WHEN: August 18 – 19 – 20 between 4 pm and 6:30 pm

At your ticket time between 4pm and 6:30pm, you will enter a one-hour-long parkour for the arts!

WHERE: Berkeley Castle | 250 The Esplanade

This event is free and open to all.

Get your free tickets now to save your spot!