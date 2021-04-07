Jane’s Walk Toronto 2021

Virtual citizen-led walks and a variety of exciting online events and activities. Jane’s Walk is a grassroots movement to city building that uses volunteer-led walking tours to make spaces for people to observe, reflect, share, question, and re-imagine the places in which they live, work and play; giving agency to and championing the voices of everyday people. A Jane’s Walk is a walking conversation that can be about anything. These walks hold space for the perspectives of anyone who has a story to tell. May 7-9. Free. http://www.janeswalkfestivalto.com