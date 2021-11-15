Readers' Choice 2021

Jayu Human Rights Film Festival

Nov 15, 2021

 JAYU is proud to present the 10th anniversary celebration of the Human Rights Film Festival + (HRFF+), a week-long presentation of social justice focused art, film, workshops, and more. HRFF+ is a ten day Festival presented from Dec. 1 – 10, 2021 at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, JAYU Studio and also virtually – details at http://www.hrff.ca 

Headlining this year’s phenomenal HRFF+ film edition is the Toronto premiere of Being Bebe, a documentary feature film about performance, persistence, and purpose, as explored through the iconic life of BeBe Zahara Benet, the first winner of the culture-shaping phenomenon RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Additional Details

Location Address - 506 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y2

Event Price - Pay What You Can

Date And Time
Wed, Dec 1st, 2021 @ 12:00 PM to
Fri, Dec 10th, 2021 @ 11:00 PM

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Film
 
 

