Jayu Human Rights Film Festival

JAYU is proud to present the 10th anniversary celebration of the Human Rights Film Festival + (HRFF+), a week-long presentation of social justice focused art, film, workshops, and more. HRFF+ is a ten day Festival presented from Dec. 1 – 10, 2021 at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, JAYU Studio and also virtually – details at http://www.hrff.ca

Headlining this year’s phenomenal HRFF+ film edition is the Toronto premiere of Being Bebe, a documentary feature film about performance, persistence, and purpose, as explored through the iconic life of BeBe Zahara Benet, the first winner of the culture-shaping phenomenon RuPaul’s Drag Race.