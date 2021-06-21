JerkFest 2021

JerkFestTO is celebrating 20 years as a top food and music festival this year! We invite you all to participate in our (online) celebrations!

The three-day livestream will take place on August 6 to 8 at 6 pm, each night. We have a stellar lineup of International and Canadian artists ready to take the stage. We also have tasty food demonstrations from talented chefs showing you how to chef it up! And of course it wouldn’t be JerkFest without tasty jerk dishes! You will have the opportunity to order all kinds of jerk cuisine from the best vendors in the GTA to enjoy during the livestream. You’re also going to see a number of contests and giveaways where you can win some fun and exciting prizes. Stay tuned with us for all this and more at www.jerkfestival.ca.