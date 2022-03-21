Readers' Choice 2021

Jewish Comedy Festival Presents: Funny Jews

Mar 21, 2022

Join the Jewish Comedy Festival for an evening featuring Toronto’s top Jews in comedy.

There will be two shows. 7 & 9 pm April 3. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. comedybar.ca.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to UJA to help support the crisis in Ukraine.

This show will have you rolling from laughter in your seats

Featuring:
Ben Bankas
Ronen Geisler
Mike Khardas
Brandon Zakkai
Laura Leibow
Ian Sirota
Simon Rakoff
+ Special Suprise Guests

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - 25

Sun, Apr 3rd, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 08:30 PM

Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy

