Jewish Comedy Festival Presents: Funny Jews

Join the Jewish Comedy Festival for an evening featuring Toronto’s top Jews in comedy.

There will be two shows. 7 & 9 pm April 3. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. comedybar.ca.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to UJA to help support the crisis in Ukraine.

This show will have you rolling from laughter in your seats

Featuring:

Ben Bankas

Ronen Geisler

Mike Khardas

Brandon Zakkai

Laura Leibow

Ian Sirota

Simon Rakoff

+ Special Suprise Guests