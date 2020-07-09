COVID-19 UPDATES AND PROCEDURES

Under the guidance of the City of Toronto and the provincial government, we are happy to announce that we are taking precautions to run KMAF in a safe and socially responsible way, ensuring the safety of our artists and visitors. We strongly feel we are essential in providing a platform for our artists and for our clients. We have taken cues from the farmer’s markets and other businesses that have opened with safety precautions and planned accordingly. With our many safety provisions and adjustments in attendance for both artists and visitors, we are hoping to run a successful and safe KMAF this year.

All visitors will receive hand sanitizer upon arrival and must be wearing face coverings to enter. We will have volunteers at the entrance to distribute sanitizer and confirm that visitors are wearing masks. We are also advising that vendors wear face coverings. We will be limiting the number of visitors and artists within the fair at a time to ensure there is enough space to maintain social distancing with designated entrance and exit to keep traffic moving safely

Come and join us for the first weekend of the 7th annual Kensington Market Art Fair on Sunday, July 26th! On from 12:00-7:00

The Kensington Market Art Fair (KMAF) is a curated outdoor art fair in Toronto’s historical neighborhood, focusing on original two and three-dimensional art. KMAF features professional and student works and serves as a platform for all artists to share and express freely and provide the public with a large selection of mediums.