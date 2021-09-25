LATE FEST 2021

- News
LATEFEST is a 3 day hybrid music festival on its second year. Predominantly focused on Black music, LATEFEST will highlight some of the most talented people in the music industry of Canada. It will be physically taking place in Toronto, Canada at the prestigious Paradise Theatre and virtually via the online hosting platform Moment house. October 8-10. Tickets are $10 at universe.com
https://www.facebook.com/StayOutLate88
Day1: “Mother Mother” – The Modern music fan
A candid discussion between amazing thinkers and creators in the Arts & Entertainment community about their thoughts, feelings and experiences on the topic of the modern music fan.
FEATURING:
Sonja (Biblioteka Records)
Tomi (rnb radar)
T Nyce (Nyce sound)
Jamila (Art plus tax)
Oh Annie Oh (Reprezent radio/Night Dreams)
Kazeem Kuteyi (New Currency)
Tremayne (Stayoutlate)
Day2: “Dumpling”
Dumpling is STAYOUTLATEs open concept event going on its second edition. Featuring some of the most well known DJs from Toronto the sounds will be far ranging and absolutely satisfying. Be ready to hear anything from rave, dancehall, hiphop, house and everything in between.
FEATURING:
Summer Knocks
Baby Q
PLAYGIRL
Digital Bones
Wavy Oasis
Twist (Host)
Day3: “Full Circle”
FULL CIRCLE is STAYOUTLATEs long running showcase and this year marks its 6th birthday. Always dedicated to showcasing the most talented artists in Canada, you can expect to have your mind blown from the performances at this event.
FEATURING:
Movin’ Cool
Devvy
Boyfrn
Charlie Noiir
Obuxum
Scotty IV
YoungWolf
Broco
Tremayne
Ryan Chung (Host)
Wavy Oasis (DJ)
Location Address - 1006c Bloor Street W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $10
Location ID - 560842