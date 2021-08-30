LATIN FESTIVAL 2021

A FESTIVAL SHOWCASING LATIN MUSIC AND CULTURE

An exciting event that brings the Latin American culture to life in the City of Toronto.

The 9th Annual LATIN FESTIVAL 2021 is a unique 3-day FREE VIRTUAL EVENT that celebrates the culture of Latin America from Thursday September 2 to Saturday September 4, 2021 at www.latinfestival.ca. This flavourful festival will showcase the finest Latin music in Canada.

Attendees will enjoy live entertainment by top performers such as Latin diva and Jazz FM Radio host Laura Fernandez, Afro-Cuban Juno-nominated artist and Latin Jazz trumpet virtuoso Alexis Baro, June award winner Hilario Duran, Andean flutes master performer Giovanni Ruiz, energetic duo Natasha Roldan & Jorge Gil and the closing party with Carla Casanova and the Latintrain, one of Ontario’s most popular bands.

When and Where:

Thursday September 2 at 7 pm – Natasha Roldan & Jorge Gil. – Hilario Duran’s Trio.

Friday September 3 at 7 pm – Giovanni Ruiz. – Laura Fernandez.

Saturday September 4 at 7 pm -Carla Casanova. – Alexis Baro.

Free virtual event at www.latinfestival.ca

Facebook and YouTube

The 2021 Latin Festival is organized by The Hispanic Canadian Arts & Cultural Association, a not-for-profit organization that celebrates and promotes the Hispanic / Latin American heritage found in Canada. Thank you to our sponsors: Funded by the Canada Council for the Arts and Ontario Arts Council and Thank you to Community and Media Sponsors.