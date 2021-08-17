LCCA “Our Roots & Beyond” Festival of Music and Dance

The “Our Roots & Beyond” (Latin-Afro-Inuit-First Nations-Mediterranean-Eastern European Festival) is a 4-day contemporary multidisciplinary arts festival presented by the Latino Canadian Cultural Association (LCCA) that shows the fusion between the different cultures and roots of the Latin American, African, Inuit, First Nations, Mediterranean and Eastern European artists involved and the influence of the multicultural society where they work and reside.

This multidisciplinary festival presents high quality artists within their different disciplines. This Festival will include Music and Dance. It will be a Live presentation. This Festival is about the interaction and influence of the Culture and Art of the 6 communities involved presenting Music and Dance, trying to find elements in common.

LCCA CONTEMPORARY ARTS FESTIVAL

“Our Roots & Beyond”

Sep 17, Sep 18, Sep 24 & Sep 25, 2021 (REVIVAL – Music & Dance)

www.lcca-toronto.com – www.facebook.com/lc.ca.12/

FRI. SEP 17, SAT. Sep 18, FRI. Sep 24 & SAT. Sep 25, 2021

REVIVAL EVENT VENUE – 783 College St, Toronto

Artists’ List

Friday September 17, 2021

– Logan Staats (First Nations Music)

– Akwaaba (African Music)

– La Patria Libre (Latin American Music)

– Selcuk Suna (Jazz, Pop, Classical, Turkish, Experimental)

September 18, September 24 and September 25, 2021

– Susan Aglukark (Inuit Music)

– Baoba (Latin American Music)

– Ventanas (Flamenco and Middle East Music and Dance)

– Afrafranto (African Music)

– Santerias Band (Fusion, Latin American Music)

– Donné Roberts (African Music)

– The Locos (Latin American Music)

– Digging Roots (First Nations Music)

– Moskitto Bar (Original mix of Ukrainian, Balkan, Iraqi Middle-Eastern and French Celtic music)

– Amadou Kienou (African Music)

– Brenda MacIntyre (First Nations Music

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION

The LCCA is a non-profit organization with a mandate to promote the contemporary arts practice of Latino Canadian artists. Our organization recognizes the cosmopolitan nature of our city, Toronto.

Our goal is to integrate our community into participation and collaboration with various cultural workers and diverse cultural communities in our city.

CONTACT INFO:

Michelle Truzzi Triebsch – Festival Producer, Stage Director, 416-707-3433 – larumbaevent@yahoo.com

Alex Freeland – Festival Artistic Director, 647-824-6927 – sbaf98@yahoo.ca

This festival is made possible thanks to the financial support from the Canada Council for the Arts, Heritage Canada and Ontario Arts Council.