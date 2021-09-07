Our Roots & Beyond Festival

Latino Canadian Cultural Association presents four nights of Latin, African, First Nation, Inuit, Mediterranean and Eastern European live music with Donne Roberts, Baoba, Moskitto Bar, Amadou Kienou, Brenda MacIntyre, Afrafranto, Los Locos, Tamar Ilana & Ventanas and Dr Draw. Sep 17 & 18, 24 and 25 at 9 pm. Free, donations welcome. Revival, 783 College. larumbaevent@yahoo.com