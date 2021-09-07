COVID-19

Our Roots & Beyond Festival

Sep 7, 2021

Latino Canadian Cultural Association presents four nights of Latin, African, First Nation, Inuit, Mediterranean and Eastern European live music with Donne Roberts, Baoba, Moskitto Bar, Amadou Kienou,  Brenda MacIntyre, Afrafranto, Los Locos, Tamar Ilana & Ventanas and Dr Draw. Sep 17 & 18, 24 and 25 at 9 pm. Free, donations welcome. Revival, 783 College. larumbaevent@yahoo.com

Additional Details

Event Price - FREE

Date And Time
Fri, Sep 17th, 2021 @ 09:00 PM to
Sat, Sep 25th, 2021 @ 02:00 AM

Location
783 College St, Toronto, ON, Revival Bar

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Music

