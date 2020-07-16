NOW MagazineAll EventsLEEL Fair Online by Good News Toronto

LEEL Fair Online by Good News Toronto

Good News Toronto

LEEL Fair Online by Good News Toronto

by Good News Toronto
 
221 people viewed this event.

Good News, Toronto is a high-energy news parody that features loads of Toronto’s finest comedic talents. This virtual musical-comedy festival features Flo & Joan, Tricia Black, Overdude, Devon Hyland, Herbeaver, Alia Rasul, Jordan Armstrong, Holly Wyder and GoodKnight, Whyte Wyne & Young Riesling and hosts Emily Ferrier & Korri Birch. July 31 at 9 pm.

Watch along at
https://www.facebook.com/GoodNewsTorontoTheShow/live
or
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aCufr8-oQnKmm340zBAFuQ

 

Date And Time

2020-07-31 @ 09:00 PM to
@ 11:00 PM
 

Location

Anywhere
 

Venue

Online Event
 

Event Types

Festival or Fair
 

Event Category

Comedy
 
 
 

Event Tags

 

Share With Friends

Good News Toronto
We are a news parody show.

Comments are Closed.