LEEL Fair Online by Good News Toronto

Good News, Toronto is a high-energy news parody that features loads of Toronto’s finest comedic talents. This virtual musical-comedy festival features Flo & Joan, Tricia Black, Overdude, Devon Hyland, Herbeaver, Alia Rasul, Jordan Armstrong, Holly Wyder and GoodKnight, Whyte Wyne & Young Riesling and hosts Emily Ferrier & Korri Birch. July 31 at 9 pm.

Watch along at

https://www.facebook.com/GoodNewsTorontoTheShow/live

or

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aCufr8-oQnKmm340zBAFuQ