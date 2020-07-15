NOW MagazineAll EventsFood Truck’n Weekend

Liberty Entertainment Group
18
Jul
-
19
Jul

Liberty Entertainment Group presents Food Truck’n Weekend. In accordance with the current physical distancing rules, the event takes place on the grounds at Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex at 25 British Columbia Road (Exhibition Place) in Toronto.  Food from some of the city’s top food trucks is available for take out and delivery by UberEats, and there are socially distanced, on-premise picnic areas and a licensed patio. Beverages available on-site. July 18 & 19 from 3-9 pm.

DETAILS:  open to the public; free admission; all ages, must be 19+ years to consume alcohol

 

