Living Color w/ Demuir

Music & arts are universal languages and allow us to connect with other humans in a meaningful way that cannot be put into words.

Living Color is an events platform that unites artists of all facets to co-create and give back to their local communities. The story of Living Color begins in Santa Theresa, Costa Rica – a surf town where the first Living Color event was hosted to raise funds for a children’s playground. Now we’re doing it all again in our hometown Toronto!

8 DJs, 8 Artists painting live! This is a fundraiser for VibeArts in support of children & youth arts + music education and to empower the next generation of artists. All the art painted at the event will be auctioned off!.

General Info ℹ️

Date: March 6th, 2022

Location: Love Child Social – 69 Bathurst Street

Time: DAY PARTY- 4pm-11pm

DJs:

DEMUIR (Hot Creations, Sola, elrow)

Borella (Übersee, The Soundgarden)

Oz Akgun (Ozmozis)

Boco & Brendan Williams

Matthew Mercury & Joey K

2Shay

Artists:

Jason Balducci https://www.instagram.com/jasonbalducci.art/?hl=en

Alana Kindree https://www.facebook.com/artbyaluna

Paige Misfeldt https://www.instagram.com/by.paige/?hl=en

Chrissy Kuiack (Hotsnackz) https://www.instagram.com/hotsnackz/?hl=en

Bella https://www.instagram.com/_bella.lm/?hl=en

Chelsea Frattura https://www.instagram.com/frattura.gallery/?hl=en

Kredatik Arts & Steph Yo https://www.instagram.com/kredatik.art/?hl=en