Living Color w/ Demuir

Music & arts are universal languages and allow us to connect with other humans in a meaningful way that cannot be put into words.
Living Color is an events platform that unites artists of all facets to co-create and give back to their local communities. The story of Living Color begins in Santa Theresa, Costa Rica – a surf town where the first Living Color event was hosted to raise funds for a children’s playground. Now we’re doing it all again in our hometown Toronto!
8 DJs, 8 Artists painting live! This is a fundraiser for VibeArts in support of children & youth arts + music education and to empower the next generation of artists. All the art painted at the event will be auctioned off!.
General Info ℹ️
Date: March 6th, 2022
Location: Love Child Social – 69 Bathurst Street
Time: DAY PARTY- 4pm-11pm
DJs:
DEMUIR (Hot Creations, Sola, elrow)
Borella (Übersee, The Soundgarden)
Oz Akgun (Ozmozis)
Boco & Brendan Williams
Matthew Mercury & Joey K
2Shay
Artists:
Jason Balducci https://www.instagram.com/jasonbalducci.art/?hl=en
Alana Kindree https://www.facebook.com/artbyaluna
Paige Misfeldt https://www.instagram.com/by.paige/?hl=en
Chrissy Kuiack (Hotsnackz) https://www.instagram.com/hotsnackz/?hl=en
Bella https://www.instagram.com/_bella.lm/?hl=en
Chelsea Frattura https://www.instagram.com/frattura.gallery/?hl=en
Kredatik Arts & Steph Yo https://www.instagram.com/kredatik.art/?hl=en
